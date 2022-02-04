Duncan, Lawton to receive economic development grants

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Two southwest Oklahoma towns are looking forward to furthering economic development with grants from the Department of Commerce.

Lawton and Duncan are two of 28 communities across the state set to receive about $24,000 each for economic development. Officials said they’ll use it to make industrial parks more attractive to prospective businesses.

Along with the money, a consultant will provide leaders with specific recommendations on how to improve properties.

President of the Duncan Area Economic Development Foundation Lyle Roggow said having a professional look at it can help identify areas they may need to adjust.

“I think it really heightens the impact and it also brings about how can we fix something that might be a problem or not a problem that we can get to a different sector,” Roggow said.

They’ll look at a 60 acre site, south of Family Dollar Distribution Center in Duncan.

“We believe it’s very, very well suited. It’s got a lot of infrastructure already in it, but it’s really a question of, is there something missing? Is there something could take us to the next level?” Roggow said.

In Lawton, the focus will be on 1,000 acres near the westside industrial park.

President of the Lawton-Fort Sill Economic Development Corporation Brad Cooksey said it’s now being referred to as the Oklahoma southwest rail industrial park by officials.

“We want to be able to market any way we can, so the more eyes that can get a look at it and advise us and give us suggestions, it’s just better for us because it’s just going to help out that industrial park in the long run as far as notoriety and coverage and those things,” Cooksey said.

Department of Commerce’s Executive Director Brent Kisling said southwest Oklahoma is a place they want to invest in.

“It just seems like you’ve got strong leadership in your communities that we’re fortunate to partner with and the businesses in southwest Oklahoma are wanting to grow and we want to make sure that we’ve got sites for them to move into,” Kisling said.

According to Kisling, the organizations will learn what the funds can and can’t be spent on at a meeting soon and receive the money in just a few weeks.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.