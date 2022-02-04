Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

FBI reviewing in-custody death of restrained Kansas teenager

FILE - This April 21, 2019 photo provided by Sarah Harrison shows Cedric Lofton of Wichita, Kan.
FILE - This April 21, 2019 photo provided by Sarah Harrison shows Cedric Lofton of Wichita, Kan.(Courtesy Sarah Harrison via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 5:14 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say the FBI is reviewing the death of a Black teenager who died after he was restrained at a Kansas juvenile detention center.

Sedgwick County Commissioner David Dennis said Friday that the FBI has asked for all information regarding the death of 17-year-old Cedric Lofton.

He died in September after he was restrained facedown for more than 30 minutes at the Wichita detention center.

Dennis commented at a commission meeting called to discuss a recommendation from a community task force that the U.S. Department of Justice be asked to investigate Lofton’s death.

Dennis said the county provided all the information requested by the FBI, which is part of the Justice Department.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Seaira Rathburn-LeClaire was reported missing by her mother Tuesday.
Teenager reported missing in Lawton
A missing teenager has been found, according to Lawton Police.
Missing teenager in Lawton found safe
A family's dog dies in a house fire on E Avenue in Lawton.
Family loses home, pet after house fire in Lawton
Sydnie Walker, seen here from a photo in 2019, has been charged with trafficking methamphetamine.
Warrant issued for Lawton woman accused of trafficking meth
The City of Lawton is seeing a few changes due to winter weather.
UPDATED: City of Lawton seeing delays, early closures due to winter weather

Latest News

A recent study found that people who wore masks indoors were less likely to get COVID by at...
Wearing masks indoors cuts COVID risk in half, study says
Viktoreia and Adam McBride from Gramz Fitness joined 7News to talk about their business.
Gramz Fitness joins 7News for Black History Month Business Spotlight
Travis Reinking, 33, did not dispute the details of the shooting, which was caught on...
Waffle House shooter found guilty on 4 counts of murder
COVID-19 Update: Cases of Omicron subvariant discovered in Wisconsin
US death toll from COVID-19 hits 900,000, sped by omicron