First Alert Forecast | 2/4AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Happy Friday Texoma! After a rather active weather week, thankfully today and much of next week is trending to be much quieter! It’s a wicked cold start to the morning with air temperatures in the single digits/ teens. Factor in north winds and wind chill values for many locations are below zero! Dress in layers today (especially those that want to play in the snow) and avoid being outside for a long period of time! By the afternoon, we’ll see plenty of sunshine with air temperatures warming into the upper 20s and low 30s. Highs will range from 27-31 degrees. Winds will be sustained out of the north to northwest at 10 to 15mph. Wind chills all day long will stay in the teens for many locations. Travel today is still not recommended as roadways are still covered in snow/ice resulting in slick/ slippery and hazardous conditions.

Tonight will be cold. Clear skies and light winds will result in single digit air temperatures by sunrise tomorrow morning. Saturday will be a good day to play out in the snow as highs will warm into the low to mid 30s area wide. Look for mostly sunny skies and south to southwest winds at 10 to 15mph. The warming trend will continue as a high pressure slides across the Southern Plains. Sunday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 30s and low 40s (break out the shorts and flipflops!!). South to north winds at 5 to 15mph.

A weak disturbance will move into our area Sunday night bringing a wind shift but this will have little to no impact on temperatures into early next week. Ample sunshine on Monday with highs rising into the mid 40s. North to south winds at 5 to 15mph.

Another disturbance will move in Tuesday night into Wednesday, providing another wind shift across Texoma. Tuesday will be in the low 50s with southwest winds. Both systems will be dry as there does not appear to be significant precipitation. Wednesday will warm into the mid 50s with northwest winds at 10 to 15mph. Thursday will stay mostly sunny with highs in the upper 50s. North winds at 10 to 15mph.

Have a great Friday and a better weekend! -LW

