LATS services canceled Friday

Officials with LATS decided Friday that road conditions are still too unsafe to operate...
Officials with LATS decided Friday that road conditions are still too unsafe to operate services for the day.
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 11:47 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Area Transit System buses will stay put for another day.

Officials with LATS decided Friday that road conditions are still too unsafe to operate services for the day.

They added that they will attempt to start Saturday services at noon for paratransit, Ft. Sill shuttle, and regular Saturday fixed route services.

You can visit www.ridelats.com for further details on their services.

