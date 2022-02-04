LATS services canceled Friday

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Area Transit System buses will stay put for another day.

Officials with LATS decided Friday that road conditions are still too unsafe to operate services for the day.

They added that they will attempt to start Saturday services at noon for paratransit, Ft. Sill shuttle, and regular Saturday fixed route services.

You can visit www.ridelats.com for further details on their services.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.