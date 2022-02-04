Expert Connections
Lawton Farmer’s Market to open new building Saturday

By Chase Scheuer and Haley Wilson
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 6:36 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - It’s an exciting weekend for the Lawton Farmers Market as they’ll be in their new location this weekend.

The building is years in the making and thanks to contributions from businesses and those in the community. Officials say they wanted a spot that would be good for those who live on both the east and west sides of Lawton.

So, they picked downtown Lawton -- right off of Gore Blvd. and 4th street.

They say the building is multipurpose, so they plan to have their regular weekend farmers market here -- and eventually a midweek market along with renting it out for dances and weddings. They also hope it attracts more vendors.

Larry Neal, Vice President of the Lawton Farmers Market Institute said, “We’ve talked to several area farm groups about trying to get more farmers or growers in the Comanche County area. Right now, we bring growers from 5 or 6 different counties and we would like to have more that are fairly local. And it would benefit the county and city because it provides fresh vegetables.”

If you’d like to become a vendor, contact the Lawton Farmers Market to find out how. They say having a building like this allows them to have the market no matter what the weather is like.

They were planning on having a ribbon cutting ceremony Friday morning, but had to postpone it to next Friday, February 11th due to the weather. The ceremony is now scheduled for 2:00 P.M.

