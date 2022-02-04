Lawton Legends: Adam Matthews Jr.

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - For 20 days in February, we will go into the background of a different influential black Lawtonian.

Adam Matthews Jr. is City of Lawton’s first black councilman who served between 1972 through 1976. He was Mayor Pro Tem in 1975. He also was an electrician who owned Matthews TV and Appliance. Matthews was also the vice chairman of the Lawton Renewal Authority and a member of the Airport Authority.

