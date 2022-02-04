Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Lawton Legends: David Lewis

David Lewis is Thursday's, Jan. 3, Lawton Legends feature.
David Lewis is Thursday's, Jan. 3, Lawton Legends feature.(COURTESY)
By Natascha Mercadante
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 8:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - For 20 days in February, we will go into the background of a different influential black Lawtonian.

David Lewis is a lawyer and judge serving on the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals. He was the first black lawyer to serve on the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals. He began in 2002 and is still on the court. Lewis became the presiding judge in 2013 and Comanche County’s first black district judge in 1999. In 2002 he was the Chief Judge of Comanche County.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sydnie Walker, seen here from a photo in 2019, has been charged with trafficking methamphetamine.
Warrant issued for Lawton woman accused of trafficking meth
Seaira Rathburn-LeClaire was reported missing by her mother Tuesday.
Teenager reported missing in Lawton
Lawton Police Department and Lawton Animal Welfare investigate a dog attack on Feb. 2.
Investigation continues after morning dog attack
An evacuation order was in place for about a half hour Wednesday morning due to an outside fire...
Homes evacuated during Comanche County fire
Winter Storm Update
First Alert Forecast | 2/2AM

Latest News

Kanisha Riles
Texoma snow day photo gallery
C. Carter Crane, a shelter for the homeless, plans to expand their services.
Lawton shelter to build new building, help more people
First Alert Weather 6pm
7News First Alert Weather: A brief warming trend starts tomorrow, but travel not recommended until we get above freezing
Along with the money, a consultant will provide leaders with specific recommendations on how to...
Duncan, Lawton to receive economic development grants