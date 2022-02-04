Lawton Legends: David Lewis

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - For 20 days in February, we will go into the background of a different influential black Lawtonian.

David Lewis is a lawyer and judge serving on the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals. He was the first black lawyer to serve on the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals. He began in 2002 and is still on the court. Lewis became the presiding judge in 2013 and Comanche County’s first black district judge in 1999. In 2002 he was the Chief Judge of Comanche County.

