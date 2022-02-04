Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Lawton residents enjoy a snow day at Cameron University

By Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 10:32 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Dozens of people took advantage of the weather at Cameron University’s sloping hill to have some snow day fun on Thursday.

Three seasoned sledding veterans said what their favorite part of the ride down was.

“My favorite part is, when I slide down, I bonked myself, and it’s really fun when I screamed,” Lina Lopez said.

For Angelica Trevino it’s about spending time with family.

“My favorite thing is when I go with my brothers it’s fun, and I feel all the time,” she said.

While Damian Lopez said he enjoys the speed.

“My favorite part is, when we slide down we go super fast, and we go super far,” he said.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Seaira Rathburn-LeClaire was reported missing by her mother Tuesday.
Teenager reported missing in Lawton
Sydnie Walker, seen here from a photo in 2019, has been charged with trafficking methamphetamine.
Warrant issued for Lawton woman accused of trafficking meth
Lawton Police Department and Lawton Animal Welfare investigate a dog attack on Feb. 2.
Investigation continues after morning dog attack
An evacuation order was in place for about a half hour Wednesday morning due to an outside fire...
Homes evacuated during Comanche County fire
A stolen Boy Scout trailer has been located.
Stolen Boy Scouts trailer from Lawton recovered

Latest News

David Lewis is Thursday's, Jan. 3, Lawton Legends feature.
Lawton Legends: David Lewis
Kanisha Riles
Texoma snow day photo gallery
C. Carter Crane, a shelter for the homeless, plans to expand their services.
Lawton shelter to build new building, help more people
First Alert Weather 6pm
7News First Alert Weather: A brief warming trend starts tomorrow, but travel not recommended until we get above freezing