Lawton residents enjoy a snow day at Cameron University

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Dozens of people took advantage of the weather at Cameron University’s sloping hill to have some snow day fun on Thursday.

Three seasoned sledding veterans said what their favorite part of the ride down was.

“My favorite part is, when I slide down, I bonked myself, and it’s really fun when I screamed,” Lina Lopez said.

For Angelica Trevino it’s about spending time with family.

“My favorite thing is when I go with my brothers it’s fun, and I feel all the time,” she said.

While Damian Lopez said he enjoys the speed.

“My favorite part is, when we slide down we go super fast, and we go super far,” he said.

