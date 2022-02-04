Man dies in freezing temperatures in Kiowa County

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A man has died after being stuck in below freezing temperatures in Kiowa County.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, a man’s vehicle got stuck in an embankment near Snyder Thursday night and he tried to walk away.

The Kiowa County Sheriff confirmed the man, 52-year-old Mark Schoonover, died near Snyder.

He added that no further details will be released until after a Medical Examiner’s report comes back.

