Man dies in freezing temperatures in Kiowa County

(MGN)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 2:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A man has died after being stuck in below freezing temperatures in Kiowa County.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, a man’s vehicle got stuck in an embankment near Snyder Thursday night and he tried to walk away.

The Kiowa County Sheriff confirmed the man, 52-year-old Mark Schoonover, died near Snyder.

He added that no further details will be released until after a Medical Examiner’s report comes back.

This is a developing story. You can count on 7News to keep you updated as we learn more.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

