Missing teenager in Lawton found safe

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A teenager who disappeared in Lawton Tuesday has been found safe, according to Lawton Police.

Police posted to Facebook Friday to confirm the news.

Seaira Rathburn-LeClaire’s mother said she did not come home from school on Tuesday, after her friends said she rode the school bus to 26th and G Ave.

Lawton Police had been looking for her since.

