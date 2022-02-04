Expert Connections
Missing teenager in Lawton found safe

A missing teenager has been found, according to Lawton Police.
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 10:59 AM CST
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A teenager who disappeared in Lawton Tuesday has been found safe, according to Lawton Police.

Police posted to Facebook Friday to confirm the news.

Seaira Rathburn-LeClaire’s mother said she did not come home from school on Tuesday, after her friends said she rode the school bus to 26th and G Ave.

Lawton Police had been looking for her since.

