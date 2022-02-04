Missing teenager in Lawton found safe
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 10:59 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A teenager who disappeared in Lawton Tuesday has been found safe, according to Lawton Police.
Police posted to Facebook Friday to confirm the news.
Seaira Rathburn-LeClaire’s mother said she did not come home from school on Tuesday, after her friends said she rode the school bus to 26th and G Ave.
Lawton Police had been looking for her since.
