Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

OBI in need of blood after winter storm

OBI is asking people to plan blood donations as roadways begin to clear up.
OBI is asking people to plan blood donations as roadways begin to clear up.(Oklahoma Blood Institute Facebook page)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 2:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma Blood Institute is looking for blood donations after the winter storm this week caused blood drive cancellations.

OBI is urging anyone 16 and older to give at the nearest donor center or mobile blood drive as soon as they can after roadways clear.

Officials with OBI said the winter storm caused them to lose more than 70% of their anticipated collections.

They added that the demand for blood products is also above average.

“The need for blood is constant—someone needs a life-saving transfusion every two seconds,” said John Armitage, M.D., president and CEO of Oklahoma Blood Institute. We are calling on all healthy Oklahomans to take about an hour of their time to give blood for our friends and neighbors in need. Together we can rebuild the blood supply.”

You can schedule an appointment to give blood by calling 877-340-8777 or by going to obi.org to see a list of donor centers and mobile blood drives.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Seaira Rathburn-LeClaire was reported missing by her mother Tuesday.
Teenager reported missing in Lawton
A missing teenager has been found, according to Lawton Police.
Missing teenager in Lawton found safe
A family's dog dies in a house fire on E Avenue in Lawton.
Family loses home, pet after house fire in Lawton
Sydnie Walker, seen here from a photo in 2019, has been charged with trafficking methamphetamine.
Warrant issued for Lawton woman accused of trafficking meth
The City of Lawton is seeing a few changes due to winter weather.
UPDATED: City of Lawton seeing delays, early closures due to winter weather

Latest News

Observed Winter Precipitation Totals
The winter storm is history and snowfall totals are in
Man dies in freezing temperatures in Kiowa County
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is investigating a 29-year-old man's death in...
OSBI investigating man’s death in Choctaw County
Officials with LATS decided Friday that road conditions are still too unsafe to operate...
LATS services canceled Friday