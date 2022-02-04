OBI in need of blood after winter storm

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma Blood Institute is looking for blood donations after the winter storm this week caused blood drive cancellations.

OBI is urging anyone 16 and older to give at the nearest donor center or mobile blood drive as soon as they can after roadways clear.

Officials with OBI said the winter storm caused them to lose more than 70% of their anticipated collections.

They added that the demand for blood products is also above average.

“The need for blood is constant—someone needs a life-saving transfusion every two seconds,” said John Armitage, M.D., president and CEO of Oklahoma Blood Institute. We are calling on all healthy Oklahomans to take about an hour of their time to give blood for our friends and neighbors in need. Together we can rebuild the blood supply.”

You can schedule an appointment to give blood by calling 877-340-8777 or by going to obi.org to see a list of donor centers and mobile blood drives.

