OSBI investigating man’s death in Choctaw County
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 1:25 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CHOCTAW COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is investigating a man’s death near the town of Sawyer.
According to the OSBI, someone called 911 reporting a shooting Thursday night just before midnight.
Authorities found 29-year-old Lonnie Cole of Hugo dead outside of a home.
Investigators said the homeowner got to the home to find Cole inside, and then a fight broke out, resulting in the homeowner shooting and killing Cole.
OSBI officials said no arrests have been made so far.
Once the OSBI’s investigation is complete, they will submit a report to the District Attorney’s Office to determine if charges will be filed.
