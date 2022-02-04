OSBI investigating man’s death in Choctaw County

CHOCTAW COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is investigating a man’s death near the town of Sawyer.

According to the OSBI, someone called 911 reporting a shooting Thursday night just before midnight.

Authorities found 29-year-old Lonnie Cole of Hugo dead outside of a home.

Investigators said the homeowner got to the home to find Cole inside, and then a fight broke out, resulting in the homeowner shooting and killing Cole.

OSBI officials said no arrests have been made so far.

Once the OSBI’s investigation is complete, they will submit a report to the District Attorney’s Office to determine if charges will be filed.

