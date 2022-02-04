Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

OSBI investigating man’s death in Choctaw County

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is investigating a 29-year-old man's death in...
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is investigating a 29-year-old man's death in Choctaw County.(Storyblocks.com)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 1:25 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHOCTAW COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is investigating a man’s death near the town of Sawyer.

According to the OSBI, someone called 911 reporting a shooting Thursday night just before midnight.

Authorities found 29-year-old Lonnie Cole of Hugo dead outside of a home.

Investigators said the homeowner got to the home to find Cole inside, and then a fight broke out, resulting in the homeowner shooting and killing Cole.

OSBI officials said no arrests have been made so far.

Once the OSBI’s investigation is complete, they will submit a report to the District Attorney’s Office to determine if charges will be filed.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Seaira Rathburn-LeClaire was reported missing by her mother Tuesday.
Teenager reported missing in Lawton
A family's dog dies in a house fire on E Avenue in Lawton.
Family loses home, pet after house fire in Lawton
Sydnie Walker, seen here from a photo in 2019, has been charged with trafficking methamphetamine.
Warrant issued for Lawton woman accused of trafficking meth
first alert weather day
First Alert Forecast | 2/3AM
The City of Lawton is seeing a few changes due to winter weather.
UPDATED: City of Lawton seeing delays, early closures due to winter weather

Latest News

Officials with LATS decided Friday that road conditions are still too unsafe to operate...
LATS services canceled Friday
So far, 13,532 deaths have been attributed to the virus statewide since the pandemic began.
4,742 new Coronavirus cases reported in Oklahoma
A missing teenager has been found, according to Lawton Police.
Missing teenager in Lawton found safe
A water main break was reported in the 6500 block of W. Gore Blvd.
Crews repairing water main break in Lawton