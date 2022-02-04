Expert Connections
Roller derby recruitment opens this weekend

The 580 Rollergirls roller derby team will host recruitment this weekend.
By Mandy Richardson
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 4:55 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. - The 580 Rollergirls are holding open recruitment at 11 a.m. on Sunday.

The event will be held at Laugh Out Loud in Lawton. The event is a great way to meet the team and learn more about how to get started in the sport.

Skating experience is not required to join, they will take the time to teach participants everything they need to know.

The team meets at 11 a.m. every Sunday at LOL at 11, and also does strength and conditioning training on Monday and Wednesday evenings.

For more information, or if anyone is interested and unable to attend Sunday, they can visit the teams’ Facebook page.

