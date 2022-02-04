Skip to content
Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
News
Watch Live
Weather
Sports
Medwatch
Good News
Calendar
uShare w/7News
About Us
Search
Home
Watch Live
Have a news tip? Send us an email
News
Local News
Crime
State
National
Exclusive Content
Medwatch
Good News
Military
Education
Weather
Closings
5th Season
Sports
Scoreboard
High-School
Cameron
Oklahoma University
Oklahoma State University
Community
uShare w/7News
Gas Prices
Calendar
About Us
Meet The Team
KSWO Digital Marketing
KSWO Career Openings
Programming Schedule
Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
PowerNation
Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Gray DC Bureau
Investigate TV
Latest Newscasts
Press Releases
Closings and Delays
Dismiss Closings Alerts Bar
Advertisement
Texoma snow day photo gallery
By
Natascha Mercadante
and
Noel Rehm
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 7:15 PM CST
|
Updated: 37 minutes ago
Share on Facebook
Email This Link
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
SOUTHWEST OKLAHOMA (KSWO) -
Makayla Valle, Lawton
(COURTESY)
Chris Tidwell, Lawton
(COURTESY)
Madison Davis, Rush Springs
(COURTESY)
Heather Coulston
(COURTESY)
Stacy Meyer, Lawton
(COURTESY)
Kanisha Riles
(COURTESY)
Kelsey Jackson, Lawton
(COURTESY)
Kelsey Jackson, Lawton
(COURTESY)
Laura Walker Franklin, Duncan
(COURTESY)
Charlee Ford, Tipton
(COURTESY)
Bailey Discoo, Walters
(COURTESY)
Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.
Most Read
Warrant issued for Lawton woman accused of trafficking meth
Teenager reported missing in Lawton
Investigation continues after morning dog attack
Homes evacuated during Comanche County fire
First Alert Forecast | 2/2AM
Latest News
Lawton shelter to build new building, help more people
7News First Alert Weather: A brief warming trend starts tomorrow, but travel not recommended until we get above freezing
Duncan, Lawton to receive economic development grants
LPS teacher recognized as OKC Thunder Teacher of the Game