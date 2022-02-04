The winter storm is history and snowfall totals are in

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Our first major winter storm of 2022 is in the books as our region and surrounding regions saw several inches of snow, as well as other measurable winter precipitation. Most of Texoma saw anywhere from 1.0″ to totals nearing the 8.0″ mark, which included mostly snow, but also included freezing rain and sleet as well. The snow was accompanied by strong winds at times, leading to blowing snow. This makes for difficult measuring conditions at times, but totals gathered across the region are as follows.

Observed Winter Precipitation (KSWO)

Observed Winter Precipitation Totals (KSWO)

Observed Winter Precipitation Totals (KSWO)

Road conditions are on the mend, but travel is still difficult and will be as we will not see temps climb back above freezing until tomorrow afternoon. The threat of black ice remains potent as we head into tomorrow as a re-freeze overnight is in store.

Possible Road Conditions Saturday Morning (KSWO)

