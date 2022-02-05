7News First Alert Weather: Great thaw kicks off over the weekend

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

For tonight, clear skies and light winds will set up good radiational cooling where overnight lows will fall into the single digits areawide.

Weekend Forecast

On Saturday, patchy freezing fog and black ice on roadways through the mid-morning hours. Otherwise. lots of sunshine and slightly warmer with highs topping out in the mid-to-upper 30s. Get your snowball fights on while you can. Winds will be out of the south at 10-15 mph. Travel conditions should improve significantly during the afternoon.

On Sunday, expect another frigid start with lows in the low-to-mid teens. A few clouds will build back in as a weak cold front moves through during the early afternoon. This will have no impact in our temperatures and will only delay the quick warming trend. Highs will top out in the low 40s and winds will be out of the south and shift to the north at 5-15 mph.

Looking ahead, the cold air looks to be trapped in Canada and the Great Lakes with a warming trend continuing across the Southern Plains. Seasonal temperatures in the mid 50s will return by the middle of next week.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.