Apache Casino Hotel streams concert for veterans

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Though many factors were keeping them inside, the residents at the Lawton Fort Sill Veterans Center got to join in on an concert happening not far away.

Friday night, Lorrie Morgan performed at the Apache Casino Hotel and the veterans center was able to stream the concert as it was happening.

The casino reached out to the center after Lorrie Morgan agreed to the stream, as everyone wanted to show some appreciation to area veterans.

“With COVID and everything, we can’t really take them out to the places they would love to go to,” a veterans center worker Marilyn Woods said. “A lot of our guys love country music, and love this performer, so it’s awesome they allowed us to do this for them, and be able to take part in the concert, even though they are not physically there.

And veterans center officials were supremely grateful to the casino and to Morgan for Friday night’s concert.

