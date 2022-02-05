Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Apache Casino Hotel streams concert for veterans

By Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 10:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Though many factors were keeping them inside, the residents at the Lawton Fort Sill Veterans Center got to join in on an concert happening not far away.

Friday night, Lorrie Morgan performed at the Apache Casino Hotel and the veterans center was able to stream the concert as it was happening.

The casino reached out to the center after Lorrie Morgan agreed to the stream, as everyone wanted to show some appreciation to area veterans.

“With COVID and everything, we can’t really take them out to the places they would love to go to,” a veterans center worker Marilyn Woods said. “A lot of our guys love country music, and love this performer, so it’s awesome they allowed us to do this for them, and be able to take part in the concert, even though they are not physically there.

And veterans center officials were supremely grateful to the casino and to Morgan for Friday night’s concert.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Seaira Rathburn-LeClaire was reported missing by her mother Tuesday.
Teenager reported missing in Lawton
A missing teenager has been found, according to Lawton Police.
Missing teenager in Lawton found safe
Man dies in freezing temperatures in Kiowa County
A family's dog dies in a house fire on E Avenue in Lawton.
Family loses home, pet after house fire in Lawton
Sydnie Walker, seen here from a photo in 2019, has been charged with trafficking methamphetamine.
Warrant issued for Lawton woman accused of trafficking meth

Latest News

Oklahoma County District Attorney David Prater takes over Epic Charter Schools' investigation.
DA takes over Epic Charter Schools investigation
First Alert Weather 10pm
7News First Alert Weather: Great thaw kicks off over the weekend
Adam Matthews Jr. is Friday's, Jan. 4, Lawton Legends feature.
Lawton Legends: Adam Matthews Jr.
Viktoreia and Adam McBride from Gramz Fitness joined 7News to talk about their business.
Gramz Fitness joins 7News for Black History Month Business Spotlight