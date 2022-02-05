Expert Connections
DA takes over Epic Charter Schools investigation

Oklahoma County District Attorney David Prater takes over Epic Charter Schools' investigation.
By Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 10:26 PM CST
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma County District Attorney David Prater is taking over a nine-year investigation into Epic Charter Schools.

Friday, Attorney General John O’Connor announced he was returning the probe to Prater.

The DA and the OSBI had been probing the charter school and its co-founders since 2013.

The AG’s office began working the case with the OSBI in 2020, and last week the OSBI announced it had wrapped up its work.

Prater will now resume leading the investigation and determine if criminal charges are warranted.

“The Epic Charter Schools investigation has been costly, detailed and complex. Yet it was always focused on determining if taxpayer dollars were being properly spent for the benefit of Oklahoma students. The investigation was a marathon, not a sprint, always focused on finding the truth and never a referendum on charter schools,” OSBI Director Ricky Adams said.

