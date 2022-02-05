First Alert Forecast (2/5 AM)

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Snow and ice are still very evident on the ground and roadways, making for difficult driving conditions if you are headed out this morning. Make sure to use caution and take it slow when driving. Some of the snow and ice should melt this afternoon, making for slightly better driving conditions this weekend as temperatures will get into the upper 30s and low 40s. Expect sunny skies all day with winds out of the south at 5-15 mph.

Tonight will have temperatures get down into the teens again due to radiational cooling from mostly clear skies. Any snow and ice that melts this afternoon will have a chance to refreeze tonight, again making for difficult driving conditions Sunday morning.

Sunday will be a few degrees higher than today as we see the start of a warming trend through all of next week. Temperatures across Texoma will reach into the low/mid 40s. A few clouds will build in tomorrow ahead of a dry and weak cold front during the day, but will ultimately have little-to-no impact on temperatures and precipitation, allowing for mostly sunny skies with winds shifting out of the north at 5-10 mph.

A gradual warming trend will take place all of next week as temps get back to near average on Tuesday and Wednesday into the upper 50s. A couple weak cold fronts will move through this upcoming week, but their impact will be minimal, only delaying the warming trend slightly. Expect tons of sunshine nearly every day next week.

