Elgin Community Library celebrates love your library month

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - What better way to begin love your library month...than by starting on National bring your child to the library day.

Jeanne Cook, a member of the Friends of the Elgin Library said since the group started in 2011, she and the other friends always wanted to involve the community, no matter the age.

”They need to know what a valuable resource the public library is, regardless of what town you might live in or what library you use,” Cook said. “Just awareness that it’s here, and it offers really excellent programs, activities and projects for all different ages.”

This first event that happened, started off with the first 10 kids to show up got a free door prize.

Kids from all ages then had the options to read books, get their little faces painted and make valentines.

The organization also provided free refreshments and a goodie bag.

But Cook said they aren’t stopping there...

”The friends organization met, and decided we really wanted to do some things to publicize that,” Cook said. “We wanted it to be a two way street. We want the public to love and support the library, but we want the friend’s organization to show their love and support for the community.”

For starters, they are sponsoring two blessing boxes, one in Elgin and one in Sterling, both located by the town’s police departments.

They are 24/7 donation box that helps anyone in need with canned goods, dry goods, school supplies, the list goes on.

”Which simply means we will do our best as members, to donate items and keep the those blessing boxes stocked<” Cook said. “Toward the end of the month, we’ll make a donation to food pantry in Fletcher.”

To continue their generous donating, they will also donate 65 books to the Marie Detty New Directions shelter, give every kindergartener in Elgin, Fletcher and Sterling schools a free book.

And lastly, providing Elgin’s Chamber of Commerce with a free meal during their meeting, happening this coming Tuesday.

And to wrap it up...

”We’re having a silent auction, and that will happen on our Elgin Community Library Facebook page, On February 10th, during the day,” Cook said. “You can log onto our Facebook page and any one of the items that are there.”

All the items for the auction are on display in the library right now, so anyone can go in and take a look physically, or you can look at them on their Facebook page.

The items were all donated by Friends of the Library members or people of the community and businesses in the area.

