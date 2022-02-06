First Alert Forecast (2/5 PM)

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Tonight will have temperatures get down into the teens again due to radiational cooling from mostly clear skies. Any snow and ice that melted earlier today will have a chance to refreeze tonight, again making for cautious driving conditions Sunday morning. Some clouds will build in early tomorrow morning as a wave of low-level moisture moves across Texoma. Patchy freezing fog will be evident, limiting visibility in most places.

Sunday will be a few degrees higher than today as we see the start of a warming trend through all of next week. Temperatures across Texoma will reach into the mid/upper 40s. Most, if not all wintry precip still on the ground and roads that are not located in shade will hopefully melt throughout the day. Driving conditions tomorrow, especially on main roads, will be back to normal if you plan on traveling. Expect partly cloudy skies during the first half of the day, clearing by the afternoon and evening.

A gradual warming trend will take place all of next week as temps get back to near average early in the week into the upper 50s. A couple weak cold fronts will move through this upcoming week, but their impact will be minimal, only delaying the warming trend slightly. Expect tons of sunshine nearly every day next week as temperatures will be 5-10 degrees above average, but cold mornings will still be in store.

