First Alert Forecast (2/6 AM)

As we track the potential for some freezing fog throughout our area this morning, road conditions are being monitored to once again have the potential for some slick spots. Leftover moisture from last week’s winter storm, combined with this fog potential lead to a risk of slick spots on the road. Once we climb above freezing today, the road conditions are expected to return to normal, and travel impacts are finally anticipated to end from the recent weather.

Some patchy cloud cover will build in today, combined with an afternoon high in the 40s for much of Texoma. This evening, skies will clear before temperatures will dip into the lower 20s once again, however we expect most of the precipitation to have melted away, so no re-freezing is expected. The start to the work week is looking great, with highs on Monday quickly climbing into the 50s, before highs on Tuesday reach the 60s! We have a series of weak cold fronts lining up, but their impact on temperatures look to be minimal. These are dry fronts, so no precipitation is expected as well.

Our gradual warming trend will continue into later this week, with the series of cold fronts not hindering our chances to reach the upper 60s by Friday and into next weekend. No moisture looks present as we head into this week, so expect plenty of sunshine and above average temperatures as we recoup from our latest winter storm.

