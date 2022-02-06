MacArthur High School to remain virtual after waterline break

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Classes at MacArthur High School will remain virtual for a couple days after a water line break inside the building.

Officials discovered the break on Saturday and posted on the school website that students will learn virtually on Monday and Tuesday, Feb. 7 and 8.

That will give the restoration team time to make repairs and move classes.

Other schools across the district are set to return to in-person learning on Monday following the snow storm.

For more information, you can visit the Lawton Public Schools website.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.