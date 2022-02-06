MacArthur High School to remain virtual after waterline break
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 9:23 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Classes at MacArthur High School will remain virtual for a couple days after a water line break inside the building.
Officials discovered the break on Saturday and posted on the school website that students will learn virtually on Monday and Tuesday, Feb. 7 and 8.
That will give the restoration team time to make repairs and move classes.
Other schools across the district are set to return to in-person learning on Monday following the snow storm.
For more information, you can visit the Lawton Public Schools website.
