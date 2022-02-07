Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

4,851 new Coronavirus cases reported in Oklahoma

The Centers for Disease Control reported 62 new deaths from the virus in Oklahoma since Friday.
The Centers for Disease Control reported 62 new deaths from the virus in Oklahoma since Friday.(Associated Press (custom credit) | AP)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 11:13 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 4,851 new cases of the Coronavirus since Friday.

According to OSDH, 796 new infections were reported Monday, 1,441 new cases Sunday and 2,614 new cases Saturday.

The seven-day average of new infections now stands at 2,981.

According to OSDH, there are currently 50,355 active cases of the Coronavirus statewide.

The Centers for Disease Control reported 62 new deaths from the virus since Friday. So far, 13,594 deaths in Oklahoma have been attributed to the Coronavirus since the pandemic began.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man dies in freezing temperatures in Kiowa County
School officials discovered the waterline break on Saturday following a winter storm.
MacArthur High School to remain virtual after waterline break
A missing teenager has been found, according to Lawton Police.
Missing teenager in Lawton found safe
Apache Casino Hotel live streams the Lorrie Morgan concert for veterans at Lawton Fort Sills...
Apache Casino Hotel streams concert for veterans
First Alert Forecast (2/6 AM)
First Alert Forecast (2/6 AM)

Latest News

The Oklahoma Tourism & Recreation Department hired James Timberlake as the new director of...
Oklahoma hires new state parks director
Marie Pihulic joins us with the latest from Fort Sill.
Fort Sill Minute: Feb. 7
A crash involving a pedestrian was reported on SW Roosevelt Sunday night.
Pedestrian killed in crash in Lawton
GENERIC GRAPHIC -- Fire
Comanche County burn ban extended another two weeks