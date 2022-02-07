4,851 new Coronavirus cases reported in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 4,851 new cases of the Coronavirus since Friday.

According to OSDH, 796 new infections were reported Monday, 1,441 new cases Sunday and 2,614 new cases Saturday.

The seven-day average of new infections now stands at 2,981.

According to OSDH, there are currently 50,355 active cases of the Coronavirus statewide.

The Centers for Disease Control reported 62 new deaths from the virus since Friday. So far, 13,594 deaths in Oklahoma have been attributed to the Coronavirus since the pandemic began.

