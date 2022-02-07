7News First Alert Weather: Warming trend this week with a couple minor cooldowns

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Tonight will be quiet, calm and clear as temperatures will gradually cool down into the mid/upper 20s by sunrise tomorrow morning. Winds will be out of the southwest at 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow will be similar to today, albeit with warmer temperatures as highs rise up into the mid/upper 60s by the afternoon. Tons of sunshine with winds out of the southwest at 5-15 mph. A relatively weak cold front will move through during the overnight hours, shifting winds back out of the north for the nighttime hours into Wednesday.

Even with the front moving through tomorrow night, this week doesn’t have a lot going on weather-wise, even compared to a normal week, much less last week. Any snow left on the ground should fully melt over the next couple of days as above-average temperatures are going to persist into the weekend. A slight cooldown on Thursday will only see us drop back into the upper 50s and low 60s.

Friday will see high temperatures rocket up into the upper 60s and 70s by the afternoon hours. This will be due to pre-frontal warming as a stronger cold front will move through Friday night into Saturday. Temperatures will fall back to near-average numbers in the mid 50s. Precipitation will follow behind the front Saturday morning, and although a majority of the coverage looks to be north and west of our counties here in Texoma, a few isolated showers could be possible for areas bordering I-40 and the Texas panhandle.

Fire weather conditions will return to western Oklahoma as an elevated risk will be in place Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

