Cache Police Department’s K9 receives body armor donation

By Cheyenne Cole
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 10:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CACHE, Okla. (KSWO) - The Cache Police Department’s K9 is wearing new body armor thanks to a generous donation.

Nino the K9′s new bullet and stab proof vest is just like the one his partner Zachariah Phelps wears to work.

The department’s previous K9 also wore a protective vest to keep him safe on the job.

“Nino was not old enough when I got him to get one, so the dogs have to be at least 20 months, so when he was able to be certified with me and old enough, we put in for it,” Phelps said.

The gear comes from the non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, which is dedicated to providing assistance to pups that work in law enforcement.

Phelps said he finds Nino’s protection just as important as his own.

“Having a partner with you during an eight hour, 12 hour or however long shift you have is pretty boosting on your morale and I mean, he goes through the same things I do, the same dangers I have to go through, so why not protect him? He’s my family,” Phelps said. “He watches my kids grow, so why not have the same vest I have?”

A woman from Oklahoma City donated to provide Nino with the custom fitted vest, worth almost $2000.

“He’s more than a partner to me,” Phelps said. “We’ve been together for going on two years now. He’s more made it into best friend more than partner.”

Phelps recommends any police department with K9s check the organization out.

