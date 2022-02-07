Expert Connections
Cameron University Theatre production begins this week

(KSWO)
By Natascha Mercadante
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 3:19 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Cameron University Department of Art, Music and Theatre Arts will continue its 2021-2022 Spirited Season with “Eurydice” by Sarah Ruhl

The production will be from Thursday, Feb. 10, through Sunday, Feb. 13 at the University Theatre.

The show will begin Thursday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and on Sunday at 2 p.m.

Tickets are $13 for adults and $10 for senior citizens, military, Cameron faculty and staff and non-Cameron students. 

CU students will receive one free admission with their CU I.D.

Tickets can be reserved by calling the box office at 580-581-2346.

