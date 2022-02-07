Comanche County burn ban extended another two weeks

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A burn ban in Comanche County will continue for another two weeks.

County commissioners on Monday approved an extension of the burn ban.

The ban prohibits outside burning including campfires and bonfires, or burning rubbish or material that may cause a fire.

The ban was initially put in place in December and has been extended regularly since.

