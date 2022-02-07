Expert Connections
Comanche County burn ban extended another two weeks

By Tyler Boydston
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 9:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A burn ban in Comanche County will continue for another two weeks.

County commissioners on Monday approved an extension of the burn ban.

The ban prohibits outside burning including campfires and bonfires, or burning rubbish or material that may cause a fire.

The ban was initially put in place in December and has been extended regularly since.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

