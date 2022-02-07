Comanche County to pay half a million to Goodyear

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Comanche County has agreed to pay Goodyear over $500,000 due to a tax miscommunication.

Each year the company turns in its tax assets by a certain day, with a penalty for late fees.

Last year, they were charged with the penalty after turning in paperwork on time.

That was due to the county’s computers processing the assets late, so now it has to pay the $500,000 fee back.

”Mistakes happen, but the thing we learn is, you know, be diligent and make sure that when we plug numbers in, don’t trust them,” Comanche County Commissioner Alvin Cargill said. “If something doesn’t feel right question it.”

Officials said some of the payment will come from a fund under anther County Treasurer, while the rest will come from the County Contingency Fund.

