First Alert Forecast (2/6 PM)

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Warm temperatures this afternoon rose into the 50s for most of Texoma this afternoon. A few patches of snow are still on the ground, but thankfully todays mild weather has melted a lot of the remaining ice and snow. Expect the residual wintery precipitation to melt over the next couple of day. Tonight will be mostly clear with a few clouds as temperatures fall into the low/mid 20s tonight. Still on the cold side, but around a few degrees warmed than early this morning. Winds will be out of the north at 5-10 mph.

This week is going to be very nice weather-wise, very different compeered to the weather we had this past week. Tomorrow will see the warming trend continue with highs in the mid/upper 50s, with some out west possibly getting into the low 60s. Tons of sunshine with winds out of the west at 5-10 mph making for a very enjoyable start to the workweek.

Above average temps will kick in by Tuesday for most of Texoma along with sunny skies. A weak front will move through Tuesday night into Wednesday, but should only delay the warming trend by a couple of days, as high temps only fall by a few degrees. Temps will rebound into the upper 60s and low 70s on Friday due to pre-frontal warming ahead of a slightly stronger cold front Friday night into Saturday, cooling us back down to near-average temps. Moisture will be very hard to come by this week, as no precipitation is expected with any of the fronts.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.