Gov. Stitt gives 2022 State of the State address

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt covered several topics during his 2022 State of the State address Monday.

He touted the state’s investments in education as well as tax cuts, a growing economy for the state and 40,000 more jobs in the state than when he took office in January 2019.

Gov. Stitt also addressed the Supreme Court’s McGirt ruling that crimes involving Native Americans that happen on tribal land have to be prosecuted federally or by tribal courts.

“Put simply, McGirt jeopardizes justice,” Gov. Stitt said. “Over the past year, we’ve done everything we can to protect law and order and limit the impacts of this decision.”

The Supreme Court has ruled the McGirt decision is not retroactive, something Gov. Stitt applauded, though he added that another case involving the McGirt decision is still around the corner.

“The Supreme Court also agreed to hear another case. A win in that case would let the state go back to enforcing law and order and protecting more crime victims in Eastern Oklahoma. That’s the way we’ve done it since 1907.”

Gov. Stitt gave a preview of what to expect from the upcoming legislative session during his address.

One of the top priorities: education.

“Pro Tem Treat filed a bill called the Oklahoma Empowerment Act,” Gov. Stitt said. “It makes sure that money follows the student, and it would make us a national leader in school choice. Let me be clear: Oklahoma has a lot of great schools, but the results don’t lie. We need new ideas, more options, and higher standards for our kids.”

Gov. Stitt also proposed more funding for teachers.

“Oklahoma students can’t be the best without the best teachers. That’s why I’m proposing matching funds so that our best teachers can make six figure salaries and stay in the classroom. It’s the right thing to do for our teachers and for our kids.”

Gov. Stitt also addressed ways to modernize the state’s law enforcement system by addressing mental health among officers.

“Mental health does not discriminate. Depression and suicide do not discriminate. It’s long overdue, but this year we must prioritize the health of our officers and create the Oklahoma First Responders Wellness Division. Its foundation is a peer to peer system designed to recognize the early signs of trauma and give immediate help to officers who need it.”

He also suggested providing competitive pay for officers similar to how the state plans to do for teachers.

Another proposal discussed was modernizing the state’s tax code, including the removal of the income tax on military retirement benefits.

“Our military installations are so important to our state, and we want to keep our retired veterans here in Oklahoma. It’s a commonsense way to support those who defend our freedoms. Let’s get it done.”

Transportation was also addressed, with Gov. Stitt calling for $13 billion to be invested in transportation in the next 10 years, with plans to widen the Turner Turnpike to six lanes the entire way and expanding the Will Rogers and parts of the Kilpatrick Turnpikes in Oklahoma.

The State of the State Address marks the start of the 2022 legislative session in Oklahoma.

