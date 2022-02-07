Lawton Police Department applications open

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department is accepting applications for new officers.

The department is looking for people between the ages of 21 and 45.

Applicants must be able to clear an obstacle course within 80 seconds and pass a written exam.

“We are looking for ready, willing individuals who want to make a difference in their community, who want to serve their community, and who just want to make a better impact in the area in which they live,” Public Information Officer for Lawton Police Department Andrew Grubbs said.

He said they provide all uniforms and equipment, plus they offer competitive pay, a sizeable benefits package and a pension.

Anyone interested can apply at the Great Plains Technology Center.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.