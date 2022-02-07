Oklahoma hires new state parks director

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma has a new director of state parks.

The Oklahoma Tourism & Recreation Department hired James Timberlake in the role.

Timberlake comes to the department from Santa Fe Family Life Center, a nonprofit sports and fitness complex in Oklahoma City, where he served as executive director since 2015.

“We are so lucky to be able to add someone of James’ caliber to our team,” said Jerry Winchester, executive director of the Oklahoma Tourism & Recreation Department. “He’s overseen tremendous growth at his previous executive positions, and we know he’ll provide the same results for Oklahoma State Parks. He has incredible passion and vision for the parks, and we’re excited to see him put his ideas into action.”

Timberlake will take the position previously held by Kris Marek, who retired in late 2021.

Timberlake, a native of DeWitt, Nebraska, received a bachelor’s degree in biology from the University of Nebraska at Omaha and is currently in the Master of Business Administration program at Oklahoma State University.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.