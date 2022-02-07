OSBI investigating LeFlore County murder

ARKOMA, Okla. (KSWO) - A man has been arrested for a murder in LeFlore County.

According to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, Arkoma Police found 58-year-old Jackie Gage dead outside his home on Honey Farm Lane Sunday evening.

OSBI officials said Gage’s son, Joel Gage, was in the home and refused to come out for several hours.

He was eventually taken into custody by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol’s Tactical Team at 12:45 a.m. on Monday.

Joel Gage was booked on one count of first-degree murder and bond has been denied.

He is currently behind bars at the LeFlore County Jail.

