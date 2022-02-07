Pedestrian killed in crash in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - One person is dead after a vehicle hit a pedestrian in Lawton over the weekend.

The crash happened on SW Roosevelt Sunday night.

According to Lawton Police, one person died as a result of the crash and another person has been taken into custody in connection to it.

Their identities have not been released at this time.

Lawton Police are continuing to investigate.

You can count on 7News to keep you updated as we learn more.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.