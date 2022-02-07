Expert Connections
Pedestrian killed in crash in Lawton

A crash involving a pedestrian was reported on SW Roosevelt Sunday night.
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 10:12 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - One person is dead after a vehicle hit a pedestrian in Lawton over the weekend.

The crash happened on SW Roosevelt Sunday night.

According to Lawton Police, one person died as a result of the crash and another person has been taken into custody in connection to it.

Their identities have not been released at this time.

Lawton Police are continuing to investigate.

