Weather wise, this week is going to be boring | 2/7AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning and happy Monday! After the crazy weather week we saw towards the end of last week, today and much of this week will be quieter as high pressure slides across our area. As you’re waking up this morning, temperatures are in the 20s and 30s with clear skies. By the afternoon, with plenty of sunshine, daytime highs will rise into the mid to upper 50s and low 60s. The sunshine today will likely melt away what’s left of the snowpack. Winds are currently out of the northwest but will shift towards the west to southwest by the evening.

Tonight will be another calm night with temperatures falling into the mid to upper 30s and low 30s by sunrise tomorrow morning. To be honest, weather wise, this week will be boring! There’s no real significant chance for precipitation through the weekend and temperatures will gradually warm day by day. Some days this week will be slightly above average, some days will be slightly below average. This will just depend on what side of the cold front you happen to be on.

Tuesday- Sunny | L: 26° | H: 63° | Southwest at 10 to 15mph

Wednesday- Sunny | L: 27° | H: 64° | North at 5 to 15mph

Thursday- Mostly Sunny | L: 32° | H: 59° | North at 5 to 15mph

Friday- Sunny | L: 33° | H: 68° | Southwest at 10 to 15mph

Later this week, fire weather concerns will increase as drought continues, temperatures warm and afternoon humidity drops. Winds don’t appear to be very strong but something we’ll watch going forward.

Have a good Monday! -LW

