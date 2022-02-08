Expert Connections
986 new Coronavirus cases reported in Oklahoma

997,783 infections from the Coronavirus have been reported statewide since the pandemic began.
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 12:20 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 986 new Coronavirus cases Tuesday.

So far, 997,783 infections from the Coronavirus have been reported statewide since the pandemic began.

According to OSDH, there are currently 47,301 active cases of the virus statewide.

The Centers for Disease Control reported 78 new deaths from the virus on Tuesday.

So far, 13,672 deaths have been attributed to the Coronavirus statewide.

