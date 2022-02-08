Attorney General O’Connor allows off-label medicines to treat COVID-19

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Attorney General John O’Connor said an Oklahoma licensed physician is allowed to prescribe a drug approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the “off-label” purpose of treating or preventing COVID-19.

The Attorney General’s office said there is no legal basis for a state medical licensure board to discipline a licensed physician for prescribing an FDA-approved drug, such as ivermectin or hydroxychloroquine, for the off-label purpose of treating a patient with COVID-19.

“I stand behind doctors who believe it is in their patients’ best interests to receive ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine,” O’Connor said. “Our healthcare professionals should have every tool available to combat COVID-19.”

Officials neither condones nor condemns a specific course of treatment for COVID-19.

