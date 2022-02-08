Authorities looking for lewd acts suspect in Stephens County

STEPHENS COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - A warrant has been issued for a suspect in Stephens County.

Charles Woods has been charged with lewd acts to a child under 12 and first-degree rape by instrumentation of a victim under 14.

His bond has been set at $10,000.

Stephens County Crime Stoppers are asking for the public’s help to find Woods.

If you have information on his whereabouts, you are asked to call or text Crime Stoppers at 580-252-4636 or go online to p3tips.com.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.