Auto burglary caught on camera in Lawton

By Tyler Boydston
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 11:00 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Police are looking for a person who was caught on camera stealing from a car.

Video taken around 2 a.m. on Feb. 5 in the 1400 block of NW Keystone shows someone walking up to cars and checking to see if they are locked.

Once the person finds an unlocked passenger door of one car, they then can be seen getting inside and rummaging through the car.

If you have any information on the crime, you are asked to call 355-INFO or submit a tip online at lawtoncrimestoppers.com.

