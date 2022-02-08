Fort Sill hosts Buffalo Solider Run for Black History Month

FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - Brigadier General Richard Harrison, the Air Defense Artillery Commandant at Fort Sill, talked about their Buffalo Soldier Run at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 12 to honor Black History Month.

The run will be located at the 3-mile Track on Fort Sill, and is free and open to the public.

It’s a 3-mile Run or Walk, which highlights historical impacts and contributions Buffalo Soldiers have made to Fort Sill.

Registration is not required for the event.

More information on the event can be found online.

