Grand larceny suspect wanted in Stephens County

STEPHENS COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - Authorities in Stephens County are asking for the public’s help to find a grand larceny suspect.

Shawn Alaniz is charged with grand larceny after a former felony conviction.

According to court documents, homeowners in Stephens County told authorities that they went out on vacation and when they returned, they found two rings and a Louis Vuitton wallet were missing.

While they were gone, they said their son had friends over, including Alaniz.

Investigators said a yellow pocket knife the homeowners claimed belonged to Alaniz was left behind at the home at the spot where the rings were taken from.

The total value of stolen items was worth more than $2,850.

According to the affidavit, the homeowners’ son received a text from Alaniz after the fact, admitting to taking the rings.

His bond has been set at $10,000.

Stephens County Crime Stoppers is asking that if you know where Alaniz may be, to call or text them at 580-252-4636 or go online to www.p3tips.com.

