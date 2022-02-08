If you enjoyed yesterday, than you’ll definitely enjoy today! | 2/8AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - If you enjoyed yesterday, than you’ll definitely enjoy today! Today will be another pleasant and quiet weather day for the entire area. Southwest winds will be near 10 to 15mph with gusts into the low 20s by the afternoon. The ample sunshine plus southwest winds will allow for temperatures this afternoon to soar into the upper 60s and low 70s! With the dry airmass plus the modest wind gusts, this will lead to a period of elevated fire conditions for a few hours this afternoon across western counties of Oklahoma and adjacent north Texas.

A weak front will move across the Sooner state today but will have little impact on temperatures tonight and tomorrow afternoon. With the dry air in place, temperatures by sunrise tomorrow will drop into the upper 20s and low 30s for most. While Wednesday may start out a bit cool, the jacket will not be needed come the afternoon as highs tomorrow will remain in the mid to upper 60s. Northwest to west winds will stay light at 5 to 15mph with mostly sunny skies.

Another weak front will move in Thursday. The airmass behind this front will be slightly cooler, so highs will drop into the upper 50s to low 60s north. Meanwhile southern counties will stay in the mid to upper 60s. South to north winds at 5 to 15mph. Also look for mostly sunny skies on Thursday too!

Friday will be warmer, an above average, with high temperatures rising back into the upper 60s and low to mid 70s. Southwest winds at 10 to 15mph. Fire weather conditions will return to western Oklahoma as an elevated risk will be in place Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

A strong cold front will move in Friday night bringing a much cooler airmass into the Southern Plains for the weekend. Thankfully the coldest of the air will remain to our north, centered over the Great Lakes Region. High temperatures for Saturday will likely occur in the morning with the arrival of the cold front. Starting off the day, temperatures will be in the 40s/50s before dropping into the 30s/40s by the afternoon with partly cloudy skies. The front will bring breezy north winds at 10 to 20mph. Anticipated wind gusts will be higher. Moisture looks to be lacking with this front so precipitation chances look slim to none with this frontal passage.

Sunday morning will start in the upper teens and low 20s before rebounding back into the upper 50s and low 60s for high temperatures. Look for mostly sunny skies with southwest winds at 5 to 15mph.

Have a good Tuesday! -LW

