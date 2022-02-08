Lawton businesses boom after winter storm

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Just days after the snow storm, the Lawton community all have the same thing in mind, servicing their car.

Businesses that cater to vehicles have recently seen an uptick in customers since the storm caused a number of issues.

Lynn McKenzie said he has seen a lot of customers come in because of the accidents caused by slick roads or snow build up, but because of the nationwide shortage of parts, it’s been tricky to help all of them.

”Usually when they hit a curb, it tears the knuckles up, the lower control arms, upper control arms,” McKenzie said. “Stuff like that, those are hard parts to get, and those hard parts to get are getting harder to find.”

McKenzie said they have customer’s vehicles that have been waiting since late last year to get serviced.

They are having to search other places, other than the company they normally go through, and even then it’s difficult.

”We got vehicles here that’s been here since November of last year,” McKenzie said. “They’re telling us that we won’t even get an update on parts until July or August of this year. So it may be another year before we get some of the parts.”

Mckenzie said the shortage ranges from basic parts like brakes, rotors, belts to bigger parts, like those dealing with the electrical side of things.

The shop will continue to service vehicles as they get in parts.

And other shops are seeing similar problems.

”Just be patient with whoever it working on your car, because they don’t build the parts, they’re just trying to find them to help you out,” McKenzie said.

Jim Tippens, Owner of Tip’s Auto Spa said they had to close for 3 days during the bad weather, but knew he and his team would be busy.

“You just kind of hoping to pick that business back up when you do open,” Tippens said. “Even on a weekday, it’s like a weekend, after weather like this.”

Vehicles filled every single cleaning unit, washing away all the dirt and product that Tippens’ said could cause major damage down the road.

”I like to compare cars to cleaning pots and pans, the longer you let them sit dirty the harder it is to clean up,” Tippens said. “They put some product down on the road to help melt the ice which is a corrosive product. So, it’s important after those particular types of treatments to wash your car to prevent rust.”

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.