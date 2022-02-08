Lawton Legends: Albert Johnson

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Educator Albert Johnson is featured as Tuesday’s Lawton Legend.

He was the principal of Douglass School from 1963 - 1966 and assistant superintendent of Lawton Public Schools. He was also a coach.

Johnson helped desegregate Lawton schools and was inducted into the Oklahoma African-American Educators Hall of Fame in 2014 and is a recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Oklahoma Institute for Child Advocacy.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.