Lawton Legends: Albert Johnson

Albert Johnson is Tuesday, Jan. 8's Lawton Legend.
Albert Johnson is Tuesday, Jan. 8's Lawton Legend.(COURTESY)
By Natascha Mercadante
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 4:58 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Educator Albert Johnson is featured as Tuesday’s Lawton Legend.

He was the principal of Douglass School from 1963 - 1966 and assistant superintendent of Lawton Public Schools. He was also a coach.

Johnson helped desegregate Lawton schools and was inducted into the Oklahoma African-American Educators Hall of Fame in 2014 and is a recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Oklahoma Institute for Child Advocacy.

