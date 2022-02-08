Murder trial begins in Lawton
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 4:22 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The trial for a man accused in a 2020 murder began Tuesday at the Comanche County Courthouse.
Ziakorey Demon Barner is accused of killing Donald Bowman.
Barner was charged with several counts including first-degree murder and discharging a firearm into a dwelling.
Investigators said Barner shot 17 rounds into a home from his vehicle, killing Bowman in his bed, before leading officers on a chase in September 2020.
The trial started with testimony from police and a witness to the shooting from Barner’s own vehicle.
