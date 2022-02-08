Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Murder trial begins in Lawton

Ziakorey Barner is on trial for first-degree murder in the death of Donald Bowman.
Ziakorey Barner is on trial for first-degree murder in the death of Donald Bowman.(CCDC)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 4:22 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The trial for a man accused in a 2020 murder began Tuesday at the Comanche County Courthouse.

Ziakorey Demon Barner is accused of killing Donald Bowman.

Barner was charged with several counts including first-degree murder and discharging a firearm into a dwelling.

Investigators said Barner shot 17 rounds into a home from his vehicle, killing Bowman in his bed, before leading officers on a chase in September 2020.

The trial started with testimony from police and a witness to the shooting from Barner’s own vehicle.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash involving a pedestrian was reported on SW Roosevelt Sunday night.
Pedestrian killed in crash in Lawton
Comanche County will pay Goodyear over $500,000 due to a tax miscommunication.
Comanche County to pay half a million to Goodyear
A crash involving a pedestrian was reported on SW Roosevelt Sunday night.
Victim in deadly pedestrian crash identified
Joel Gage has been arrested in LeFlore County on a first-degree murder charge.
OSBI investigating LeFlore County murder
Lawton Police are looking for someone who was caught on camera stealing from a car.
Auto burglary caught on camera in Lawton

Latest News

John O'Connor
Attorney General O’Connor allows off-label medicines to treat COVID-19
Albert Johnson is Tuesday, Jan. 8's Lawton Legend.
Lawton Legends: Albert Johnson
Brigadier General Richard Harrison from Fort Sill gives an interview about this week's Buffalo...
Fort Sill hosts Buffalo Solider Run for Black History Month
The Lawton RV, Boat and Outdoor Leisure Show begins this week at the Comanche County Fairgrounds.
RV show takes place this week