RV show takes place this week
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 3:42 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton RV, Boat and Outdoor Leisure show has returned to Lawton.
The show is Friday through Sunday at the Comanche County Fairgrounds.
The event gives attendees a chance to check out the newest in RVs and Boats in 2022.
Admission is $5 at the door. Those interested can also pick up a BOGO coupon from RV Connection or any Fort Sill Federal Credit Union location.
Children 12 and under are free and military and seniors get $1 off.
More information can be found here.
