RV show takes place this week

The Lawton RV, Boat and Outdoor Leisure Show begins this week at the Comanche County Fairgrounds.
The Lawton RV, Boat and Outdoor Leisure Show begins this week at the Comanche County Fairgrounds.(COURTESY)
By Mandy Richardson
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 3:42 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton RV, Boat and Outdoor Leisure show has returned to Lawton.

The show is Friday through Sunday at the Comanche County Fairgrounds.

The event gives attendees a chance to check out the newest in RVs and Boats in 2022.

Admission is $5 at the door. Those interested can also pick up a BOGO coupon from RV Connection or any Fort Sill Federal Credit Union location.

Children 12 and under are free and military and seniors get $1 off.

More information can be found here.

