RV show takes place this week

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton RV, Boat and Outdoor Leisure show has returned to Lawton.

The show is Friday through Sunday at the Comanche County Fairgrounds.

The event gives attendees a chance to check out the newest in RVs and Boats in 2022.

Admission is $5 at the door. Those interested can also pick up a BOGO coupon from RV Connection or any Fort Sill Federal Credit Union location.

Children 12 and under are free and military and seniors get $1 off.

