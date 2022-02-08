Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Victim in deadly pedestrian crash identified

A crash involving a pedestrian was reported on SW Roosevelt Sunday night.
A crash involving a pedestrian was reported on SW Roosevelt Sunday night.(KSWO)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 9:14 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Authorities have confirmed the identity of a man killed after he was hit by a vehicle over the weekend.

Lawton Police said Bill Brown was killed after he was hit by a vehicle on SW Roosevelt Sunday night.

Around the same time of the crash, a Jaime Trejo Lara was arrested for DUI with drugs.

Police have not confirmed if this is the person behind the wheel of the vehicle that hit and killed Brown.

You can count on 7News to keep you updated as we learn more.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash involving a pedestrian was reported on SW Roosevelt Sunday night.
Pedestrian killed in crash in Lawton
Comanche County will pay Goodyear over $500,000 due to a tax miscommunication.
Comanche County to pay half a million to Goodyear
Joel Gage has been arrested in LeFlore County on a first-degree murder charge.
OSBI investigating LeFlore County murder
The Federal Aviation Administration grounded all Frontier Airlines flights at the airline’s...
Frontier Airlines flights temporarily grounded
The Oklahoma Tourism & Recreation Department hired James Timberlake as the new director of...
Oklahoma hires new state parks director

Latest News

A look at what’s making headlines in Texoma on Tuesday, February 8th
Texoma Sunrise Headlines: February 8th
A look at what’s making headlines in Texoma on Tuesday, February 8th
Texoma Sunrise Headlines: February 8th
If you enjoyed yesterday, than you’ll definitely enjoy today!
If you enjoyed yesterday, than you’ll definitely enjoy today! | 2/8AM
OU Health logo
OU Health to invest millions for nurses