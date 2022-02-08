Victim in deadly pedestrian crash identified

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Authorities have confirmed the identity of a man killed after he was hit by a vehicle over the weekend.

Lawton Police said Bill Brown was killed after he was hit by a vehicle on SW Roosevelt Sunday night.

Around the same time of the crash, a Jaime Trejo Lara was arrested for DUI with drugs.

Police have not confirmed if this is the person behind the wheel of the vehicle that hit and killed Brown.

