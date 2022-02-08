Voting underway for school bonds, city council in SWOK
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 10:27 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Voting is underway in towns across southwest Oklahoma on Tuesday.
The election includes school bond votes for Cache, Marlow, and Bishop school districts as well as the Caddo-Kiowa Tech Center.
Voters in Walters are deciding on who will take the City Council seat number four.
Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday.
