Voting underway for school bonds, city council in SWOK

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Voting is underway in towns across southwest Oklahoma on Tuesday.

The election includes school bond votes for Cache, Marlow, and Bishop school districts as well as the Caddo-Kiowa Tech Center.

Voters in Walters are deciding on who will take the City Council seat number four.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday.

