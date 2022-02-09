Expert Connections
1,711 new Coronavirus cases reported in Oklahoma

More than 1 million cases of the Coronavirus have been reported across Oklahoma since the...
More than 1 million cases of the Coronavirus have been reported across Oklahoma since the pandemic began.(Associated Press (custom credit) | AP)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 11:10 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma has surpassed 1 million cases of the Coronavirus since the pandemic began.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 1,711 new cases of the virus on Wednesday, bringing the state’s total since the pandemic began to 1,000,480 cases.

According to OSDH, there are currently 39,043 active cases statewide.

The Centers for Disease Control reported 86 new deaths from the virus on Wednesday.

13,758 deaths have been attributed to the Coronavirus statewide since the pandemic began.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

