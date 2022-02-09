1,711 new Coronavirus cases reported in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma has surpassed 1 million cases of the Coronavirus since the pandemic began.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 1,711 new cases of the virus on Wednesday, bringing the state’s total since the pandemic began to 1,000,480 cases.

According to OSDH, there are currently 39,043 active cases statewide.

The Centers for Disease Control reported 86 new deaths from the virus on Wednesday.

13,758 deaths have been attributed to the Coronavirus statewide since the pandemic began.

